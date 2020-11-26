1/1
Neva Boughman
Neva Mae Boughman, 88, of Stanley, died on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.

She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Robert Clarence Boughman and Nola Sexton Boughman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Gene Boughman, Hayes Boughman, Hazel Jones, and Mason Boughman.

Those left to cherish her memory include numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; special great-great nieces Kassie and Kenlie; her caregiver and niece Julia Armstrong; as well as a special sister-in-law Glenda Boughman.

The family will greet guests from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.

A service to celebrate her life will be held immediately following at 3:00, also at the funeral home.

Interment will follow the service at Pineview Cemetery in Mount Holly.

Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
