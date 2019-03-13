|
|
GASTONIA - Nicki Bailey, 45, passed away March 10, 2019. She was born April 19, 1973 in Charlotte.
Faith Over Fear! My beloved wife of 21 years and mother of our four beautiful kids has been called home by her Redeemer. We met 28 years ago and lived a wonderful life together. Trials and triumphs, hilltops and valleys, but through it all, she was a beautiful soul thirsty for the word of God! Nicki was a genuine Article. She never met a stranger and would befriend anyone in her path. She always carried a smile that we have grown to love, but behind that beautiful smile was a heart for people, homeschooling, her family and most important, Jesus! She was the soft to my edge. She loved her kids with a passion that trumped herself! She never put herself in front of her kids. She was a good wife, a Biblical example of a Proverbs 31 woman. She was up early taking care of herself then spent the rest of her day pouring into others. Well done thy good and faithful servant, rejoice my beloved, as you are with the One you served your whole life - Christ Jesus!
She is lovingly survived by her husband, Eddie Bailey; daughters, CJ, Jaydin, Lilygrace; son, Levi; parents, Warren D. McManus and Jewel Robinson McManus, sisters, Amanda McManus and Melissa Xhani and husband, Elvis, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 1:45 pm, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Parkwood Baptist Church.
A service to celebrate Nicki's life will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Parkwood Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/warriornicki
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Bailey family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019