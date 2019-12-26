|
March 14, 2019 - December 19, 2019
Nicky Leeanne Hester, 39, from Clover, South Carolina, went to rest on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
She was born on March 14, 1980 in Gaston County.
Nicky was a mother, a daughter, a sister, a friend, and a fighter. She was a creative soul and was always filling her life with color through art, dance, and music. Nicky enjoyed being in the kitchen preparing delicious home cooked meals for her family and friends. In her free time, she would sing karaoke with her friends and loved swimming at Burnt Mills. Nicky always volunteered for her children' fundraising events at school. She was caring and wanted to lend a helping hand to those in need; she was someone anybody could go to if they needed to talk.
Nicky's memories will forever be cherished by her father Henry "Buster" Hester and mother Brenda "Ruth" Hester, as well as her sister Mandy Nivens Wright (Marlon), and four children, daughters Destinee Carter and Trayanna Downs, and sons Billy Keith Carter and Nicholas Miles, and grandson Charles Draven Brown.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Olney Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019