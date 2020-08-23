1/1
Nita Kiser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OAK ISLAND, NC- Nita Mobley Kiser, 73, of Oak Island NC gained her heavenly wings on August 19th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Born and raised in Gastonia, NC, she was part of the first graduating class of Hunter Huss High School in 1965. She lived and worked in Gastonia until moving to Oak Island in 2009 as co-founding partner of Custom Island Homes by Ken Kiser. She was heavily involved in the architecture and design of homes and often would be given carte blanche for the design and color scheme; with homeowners being elated with the final product.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Oak Island and enjoyed singing in the choir, especially the holiday cantatas. She also loved her Sunday school classes with the young children bringing them candy and drinks every week.
Her smile and crystal blue eyes would light up any room. She was generous beyond words whether you were friend or stranger.
Nita is preceded in death by her parents Jim and Dot Mobley, sister Donna Jarvis, and son Jason Kiser. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Ken Kiser; sons Allen (Marla) of Gastonia, and Eric Rainwater (Amanda) of Oak Island, NC; brothers Mike and Steve Mobley of Gastonia and granddaughters Megan and Taylor Rainwater whom she cherished.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia on Monday, August 24, 2020. A funeral service will follow in the Founders Chapel at 2:00 pm. Committal will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Kiser family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
01:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLean Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved