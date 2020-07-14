CHARLOTTE- Noah Daniel "Dan" Mauney, age 49 of Charlotte, formerly of Cherryville, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Sardis Oaks in Charlotte. He was born October 9, 1970 in Cleveland County, the youngest of 4 children, to Doris Smith Mauney and the late Noah Lee "Pete" Mauney. He was a 1988 graduate of Cherryville High School and graduated with a BA in Psychology from Gardner Webb University.
Dan, affectionally known as "Dan the Shoe Man," was a Territory Sale Manager and Fashion Industry Consultant across the southeast. He could sell anything! We often told him he could sell a box of rocks in a shoe box. He was a Sales and Marketing Manager for Renaissance, Southeast Director of Sale for Butter Shoe Brands, Southeast Director of Sales for Bruno Magil, and Southeast Sales Representative for Sheridan Mia Women's Footwear, and Southeast Director of Sales for Zee Alexis Footwear & Handbags. Dan was Co-Owner of Shu & Brief, a high end retail store in southend, Co-Owner of STEP & Sloan Boutiques, and a Lady Shoe Store Manager and Buyer for Via Veneto. He was also owner of "Dan the Man Productions, which consisted of Merchandising, Marketing and Event Planning. Dan was well known in the fashion and shoe world and was an expert in the industry.
Dan was a bright shining star and had a beautiful smile that would light up the room when he walked in. Dan was also an advocate and Pioneer for the LGBT community. He served on the North Carolina Board of Governors for the HRC Human Rights Campaign, and started "Take Over Friday" in 2010, which is still going strong in the community. Dan was also a Cast Member for Gay Bingo and Co-Chair of the HRC Gala. He was a LEGACY and everyone knew and loved him. His smile and humor made everyone laugh, and he was a dear friend to everyone. He was also a volunteer with "Time Out Youth", Rain, Inc, and PRIDE. He committed countless hours and time to volunteer within the Charlotte Community for equal rights. He was the voice for so many in the LGBT community. Everyone knew Dan and everyone loved Dan! He was full of life and full of energy. If you ever met Dan, he remembered you and your name. That's who he was. Everyone was important to him. Dan was a leader in every aspect, whether it was in the shoe industry, LGBT Community or HRC, he gave it 110%. Our community is better today because of Dan, his voice, and his fight for Equality. Without a doubt, we know he is celebrating in Heaven with our dad, and walking the streets of gold. He is completely healed and has a new body in Christ, and we are so thankful for his salvation. In the next few days, we anticipate he will be setting up a shoe store in heaven, taking charge of his surroundings, and taking in the magnificent views of the beautiful place he is now in. As a family, we are all looking forward to the day we are reunited with him and our dad in Heaven.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Noah & Bessie Mauney & Guy & Rosie Smith
In addition to his mother, Doris Smith Mauney, he is survived by his siblings, Mark and Dawn Mauney, Barbara Mauney McDaniel and Ann and Jeff Davis, all of Cherryville; nephews and nieces - Nicholas Davis, Glastonbury CT, Jacob & Helaine Davis - Cherryville, Josh Mauney - Cherryville, Drew Mauney - Cherryville, Kristen & Wes Bennett - Cherryville, Justin McDaniel - Atlanta GA; great niece & nephews - Eleanor & Noah Davis, and Wyatt Barrett; special friends - Rev. Debbie Warren, Rodney Tucker, Michael Wofford, Rodney Hines, Shelly Schoenfeld, and Todd Wise; and canine - Chuck Taylor.
Special thanks to his caregivers, Tara Garrison, Rita Yimbu, and Malia Cruz, and the staff and administration at Sardis Oaks in Charlotte, NC.
A graveside memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 3240 Tryon Courthouse Rd. Cherryville, with Rev. Keith Hollar and Rev. Debbie Warren officiating.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Memorials may be made to RAIN, 601 East 5th Street, #470, Charlotte, NC 28202 or online @ carolinarain.org/donate
; Time Out Youth, www.timeoutyouth.org
; Shady Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 3240 Tryon Courthouse Road, Cherryville, NC 28021; or St. Johns Lutheran Church Outreach Ministry, PO Box 100, Cherryville NC
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net