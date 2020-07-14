Dan was a fine man. I met him in the nineties working at Belk Carolina Place. I also worked with him at Brooks Brothers. We became good friends. I followed his journey as he became a leader in Charlotte championing rights for all.

His nickname with me was Stitch Mooney after he had major surgery in the nineties. People would call and ask about his health. They would ask about Dan Mooney.

He was a special individual and made this world a better place.

Sybil Byars

Friend