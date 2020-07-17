Nona Sutton Hancock, 87 of Candler, NC, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020. Nona was born February 15, 1933 in Doddridge County, WV to the late Ancel and Lima (Davis) Sutton. Nona was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who was affectionately called "Sweet Nona" by her daughter-in-law, Katie. She was a strong Christian who loved to read her Bible and had a tremendous faith in the Lord. She was a precious, kind, selfless lady who enjoyed being the "Mom of the neighborhood" to many of her children's friends growing up. She always had extra space at the table for anyone who might drop by.
Family was her life, and as her children grew up and got involved in sports she was their number one fan! She never missed a game, supported them one hundred percent of the time, and was instrumental in helping them achieve basketball scholarships for college.
Nona loved her family, and especially adored her grandchildren who always held a special place in her heart. She loved cooking big family dinners. It brought her joy to have everyone around the table for holidays and special events. She had a passion for reading and collected many novels and books throughout her lifetime. Her other hobbies included gardening, painting, and was a devoted volunteer at her church where she enjoyed serving her community through the "Meals on Wheels" program.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of sixty-six years, Donald Hancock of Candler, NC; children, Jonathan (Jon) Hancock and wife Katie of Cramerton, NC, daughter, Kristen (Kristy) Hancock of Carrboro, NC; three granddaughters, Sydney Hancock, Frances Hancock Burnside and Ruth Hancock Burnside; special nieces, Donna Fitch and Robin Steigmann.
Nona was preceded in death by three siblings, Eugene Sutton, Vance Keith Sutton, and Lila Jones.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Hominy Baptist Church, 135 Candler School Road, Candler, NC. Pastor Joseph Yelton will offer words of comfort to the family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be private; however, you will be able to view Nona's service on Facebook Live at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park; https://www.facebook.com/CarothersFuneral/.
We hope you can join us via Facebook Live and honor Nona's life with us.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Robin Johnson Hospice House, (Gaston Hospice), P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
