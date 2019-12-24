|
GASTONIA - Nora Cable Hyleman, 83, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born June 29, 1936, in Graham County, daughter of the late Oliver Clyde Cable and Paralee Mandy Holder Cable.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm on Friday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Rev. Dennis Harmon will be officiating.
The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Westview Gardens Cemetery, Bessemer City.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019