Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Nora Hyleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora Hyleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nora Hyleman Obituary
GASTONIA - Nora Cable Hyleman, 83, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.

She was born June 29, 1936, in Graham County, daughter of the late Oliver Clyde Cable and Paralee Mandy Holder Cable.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm on Friday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Rev. Dennis Harmon will be officiating.

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Westview Gardens Cemetery, Bessemer City.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -