Norma Bowman Obituary
GASTONIA - Norma "Jane" Bowman, 62, of Gastonia passed away March 15, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

She was born on December 1, 1957 in Mecklenburg County, the daughter of Margaret Helen Raxter.
Left to cherish her memory along with her mother are her brother, John Truett; sister, June Sanders (Tony); niece, Kelly Bradshaw; nephew, Scott Truett (Sandy); great-nieces, Angel Truett, Chyann Johnson and Danielle Horne; great-nephews, Matt Truett, Eli Chastain, and Eston Chastain.

A private celebration of life service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to – 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 – www.stjude.org

A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020
