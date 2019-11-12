|
|
Noma Beal Hallman, age 89, of Lincolnton died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Carillon Assisted Living.
Receiving of friends will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. at Boger City Baptist Church.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will follow at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Born September 9, 1930, she was the daughter of Belton and Sudie (Caldwell) Beal of Lincolnton. She is predeceased by her late husband, Edward "Sonny" Hallman; a son, Terry Hallman; and grandson, Zack Burrell.
Noma was a faithful member of Boger City Baptist Church that she fondly referred to as "my church." Noma derived great joy from being with her family and friends, as well as an occasional shopping trip.
Survivors include three children, Ann (Jr.) Wilson of Lincolnton, Reg Hallman of Lincolnton, and Bev (Bob) Widener of Spartanburg, SC. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Tracy Isenhour, Paige (Duffy) McAlister, Corey Hallman, and Matt Brown; as well as two great-grandchildren, Jonathon and Taylor McAlister.
Many thanks to the caring staff at Carillon and Cassandra Christian with Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boger City Baptist Church, 2201 E. Main Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092, or to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Hallman family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019