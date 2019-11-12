Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Hallman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Hallman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Hallman Obituary
Noma Beal Hallman, age 89, of Lincolnton died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Carillon Assisted Living.
Receiving of friends will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. at Boger City Baptist Church.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will follow at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Born September 9, 1930, she was the daughter of Belton and Sudie (Caldwell) Beal of Lincolnton. She is predeceased by her late husband, Edward "Sonny" Hallman; a son, Terry Hallman; and grandson, Zack Burrell.
Noma was a faithful member of Boger City Baptist Church that she fondly referred to as "my church." Noma derived great joy from being with her family and friends, as well as an occasional shopping trip.

Survivors include three children, Ann (Jr.) Wilson of Lincolnton, Reg Hallman of Lincolnton, and Bev (Bob) Widener of Spartanburg, SC. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Tracy Isenhour, Paige (Duffy) McAlister, Corey Hallman, and Matt Brown; as well as two great-grandchildren, Jonathon and Taylor McAlister.

Many thanks to the caring staff at Carillon and Cassandra Christian with Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boger City Baptist Church, 2201 E. Main Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092, or to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Hallman family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -