GASTONIA - Norma Dixon Harris, a native of Gaston County, passed away November 5, 2019 at Peak Resources Nursing Home. She was born September 22, 1933, a daughter of Minnie Mary Dixon.
Norma was a Computer Operator and retired from Ithaca, Inc. She was a member of Souls Harbor Tabernacle and attended faithfully when her health would allow. She adored her family and enjoyed taking long car rides with her husband. Norma had a green thumb and loved working in her beautiful flowers.
Survivors of Norma include her sons, Tommy Lee Harris, Jr. (Gail), and Jimmy Harris (Pamela); her grandchildren, Brian Harris, Heather Morrow (Don), Justin Harris and Annie Harris; great grandchildren include Ravin Morrow, Faith and Kylynn Harris and Kutter Ortega.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Tommy Lee Harris, Sr. of 58 years.
The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
A funeral service will be held at McLean Funeral Directors, Founders Chapel on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Reverend James Chambers officiating. Interment will follow at Olney Presbyterian Church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Souls Harbor Tabernacle, 271 Camp Rotary Road, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Harris family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019