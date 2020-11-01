1/1
Norma Jean (McDonald) Morrison
1937 - 2020
GASTONIA- Norma Jean McDonald Morrison, 82, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on October 24, 2020. She slipped peacefully away from this life and entered joyfully into a glorious eternity.
Her light shined brightly and made the world a better place for so many. She will be laid to rest in a private service, surrounded by her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to a charity of your choice and/or to a local food bank.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com you will also find the complete obituary for Ms. Morrison on the website.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Gastonia is serving the Family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 1, 2020.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
