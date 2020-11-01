1937- 2020
GASTONIA- Norma Jean McDonald Morrison, 82, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on October 24, 2020. She slipped peacefully away from this life and entered joyfully into a glorious eternity.
Her light shined brightly and made the world a better place for so many. She will be laid to rest in a private service, surrounded by her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to a charity of your choice
and/or to a local food bank.
