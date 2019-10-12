|
Ms. Norma Jean Smart, age 72, of Gastonia, NC, passed away on October 10th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in her home. Norma was born on January 19, 1947 to Grady and Dorothy Smart.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Crystal "Starr" Paul (Harold "HP") of Gastonia, NC; granddaughters, Holly Ambrose (Michael) of Easley, SC, and Allison Paul of Gastonia, NC; great-grandson, Paxton Ambrose of Easley, SC; brother, Shorty Smart (Cathy) of Gastonia, NC; lifelong friend, Lewis Wigginton of Gastonia, NC.
Norma was predeceased by her father, Grady Smart; Mother, Dorothy Smart; son, Marty Smart; and sister, Ann Cupp.
Norma was a dedicated employee of Handy Pantry for more than 40 years. Norma was known for her Handy Pantry Store in Belmont, NC. Norma was also a faithful member of South Gastonia Church of God Gastonia, NC.
A Celebration of Norma's Life will be held at South Gastonia Church of God, 310 Carolina Avenue Gastonia, NC 28052, on Sunday, October 13th, 2019 at 2pm. Brother Bobby Gilley will be officiating.
The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Graveside Service will be held at Pisgah ARP Cemetery immediately following the Celebration of Life.
The family will be at the home of Harold "HP" and Crystal "Starr" Paul in Gastonia, NC.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.greenefuneral.com or in person at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019