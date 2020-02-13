|
WARE SHOALS - Norma "Judy" Long Mahaffey, 93, widow of James L. Mahaffey, Jr., died Saturday, February 8th, 2020, at her home in Gastonia, NC.
Born in Greenwood County, she was a daughter of the late George Henry and Stella Touchstone Long. She was attended Gastonia First Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Steve Allen Mahaffey of Brandon, MS and Stanley Charles Mahaffey of Chapel Hill, NC, a sister, Peggy Willard of Fort Walton Beach, FL., and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by four sisters: Sadie L Meadows; Ruth L. Cooner; Matilda L. Byers; and Arnette L. Major.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 14th, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Floyd Parker officiating.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020