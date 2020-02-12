|
|
Norma Cloniger Stover, 85, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, February 10, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born, November 3, 1934, daughter of the late Lawson Cloniger and Edna Cloniger Lyon.
She was retired from Homelite.
Norma was a member of Ridge Baptist Church and a member of the church choir. She sang with the Ridge Trio for forty plus years. She loved her Lord, family and church.
She is survived by her sons, Tim Stover and Keith Stover and wife Pat; brother, Mike Cloniger; grandchildren, Holly Stover Capps (Ronnie), Brittany Stover (fiancé, Darren Yarborough), Jacob Stover (Kaitlin), Kristen Stover, Erika Stover; daughter-in-law, Kim Shepard Stover; great-grandchildren, Payton, Luke and Levi Capps and Brylan Stover.
In addition to his parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Neal Stover; and sister, Myrna Camp.
A celebration of life service, officiated by Pastor Chester Waters will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Ridge Baptist Church – 3818 Old York Rd., Gastonia, NC.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be held at Olney Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ridge Baptist Church.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Online condolences may be made to www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020