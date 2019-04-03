|
Norma Crutchfield Swinney, 94, a former resident of Gastonia, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Manassas, Virginia.
Norma was born in 1924 in St. Matthews, SC, to William Jesse and Elizabeth Salley Crutchfield and was the first child of four. She attended Orangeburg High School and then went to Winthrop College, graduating in 1946, where she majored in Music Education with a minor in English.
She taught school music in Columbia, SC, and Valdosta, GA where she met Bill Swinney and they were married in December 1952. Bill's job took them on to Miami, FL; Chattanooga, TN and Birmingham, AL. Norma moved back to Orangeburg in 1970 where she taught piano and directed choirs at several local churches. She was very active in the National Guild of Piano Teachers and she performed onstage in the local Orangeburg Follies for many years.
Norma moved to Gastonia, NC, in 1988 where she attended St Mark's Episcopal Church and then to Woodbridge, VA, in 2002 where she was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Shay Swinney Brunderman (John) of Centerville, OH; son, Will Swinney of Tampa, FL; grandson Jesse Kesterson of Woodbridge, VA; granddaughter Meredith Swinehart of Fresno, CA; sister, Betsy Smith of Gastonia, NC; and brother Robert (Libby) Crutchfield of Newport News, VA . She was predeceased by her brother, William Crutchfield of Tallahassee, FL.
Her family will have a private celebration of her life at their family cabin in Boone, NC. Memorials may be made to VITAS Healthcare, 9625 Surveyor Court, Suite 320, Manassas, VA 20110; the ; or to a .
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019