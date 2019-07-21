Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
More Obituaries for Nova Frye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nova Jean Frye


1949 - 2019
Nova Jean Frye Obituary
GASTONIA, NC - Nova Jean Frye, 69, passed away July 19, 2019 at her home. She was born November 18, 1949, in Marion, the daughter of the late Lonnie Biddix and Novella Cable Biddix.
She graduated from Ashley H.S. and worked many years at Armtex, Wales Fabrics, and Quickway Cleaners.
Nova is survived by her husband of 42 years, James Stephenson Frye; daughters, Brandy Tindall, Lisa Brooks; grandchildren, Bailey, Holden; brothers, Bobby Biddix, Johnny Biddix; and sister, Lorraine Christopher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gail Hilderbrand.
The family will receive friends 2:00 – 3:00 pm, on Monday, at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Dennis Boyce, will be held 3:00 pm following the visitation at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia.
A guest registry is available online at www.greenefuneral.com.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 21, 2019
