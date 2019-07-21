|
GASTONIA, NC - Nova Jean Frye, 69, passed away July 19, 2019 at her home. She was born November 18, 1949, in Marion, the daughter of the late Lonnie Biddix and Novella Cable Biddix.
She graduated from Ashley H.S. and worked many years at Armtex, Wales Fabrics, and Quickway Cleaners.
Nova is survived by her husband of 42 years, James Stephenson Frye; daughters, Brandy Tindall, Lisa Brooks; grandchildren, Bailey, Holden; brothers, Bobby Biddix, Johnny Biddix; and sister, Lorraine Christopher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gail Hilderbrand.
The family will receive friends 2:00 – 3:00 pm, on Monday, at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Dennis Boyce, will be held 3:00 pm following the visitation at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 21, 2019