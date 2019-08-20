Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Mount Holly, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
First Free Will Baptist Church
402 Hovis Road
Stanley, NC
View Map
Novella Sisk

Novella Sisk Obituary
Novella Pryor Sisk, 93, of Mount Holly, left this world on August 18, 2019 to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born in Gaston County, the daughter of Albert Pinkney Pryor and Ruth Keever Pryor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her husband David Sisk; two brothers, Paul and Jim Pryor; three sisters Rose Lindsey, Roxanna McGinnis, and Sarah Perkins; three grandchildren; one great grandson; and one great-great grandson. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Marcella Van Winckel (Ron), Larry Dean Haney (Dollie), Gail Goodson, and Patsy Hall (Robert); a sister Betty Lanier; a special niece Delores "Sissy" Harwood; as well as her faithful companion Sassy.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.

A service to celebrate Novella's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 22 at First Free Will Baptist Church, 402 Hovis Road in Stanley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, Stanley.

Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
