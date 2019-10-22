|
|
GASTONIA - Odell "Scooter" Coleman, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Robin Johnson House with his loving family by his side. He was born in Lincoln County and was the son of the late Raymond and Stella Carter Coleman.
"Scooter" was the proud owner of Scooters Car Wash & Detail of 40 years. He was a collector of cars and motorcycles. He was a member of Catawba Heights Baptist Church.
The family gives a Special Thanks to all the Nurses at Robin Johnson House for their love and care shown to "Scooter".
"Scooter" is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Leigh Fincher Coleman; one loving son, Shannon Lamar Coleman; two loving step-sons, Woodie Wooten and wife Carolyn, Jeff Wooten; two loving grandsons, Justin Coleman, Jesse Coleman; three loving granddaughters, Stephanie Wooten, Kasey Wooten, Bailey Wooten; two loving great granddaughters, Audrey Neathery, Emryn Florio.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Catawba Heights Baptist Church, 311 Belmont-Mt. Holly Road, Belmont.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Catawba Heights Baptist Church with Reverend Raymond Johns and Reverend Max Pendleton officiating.
Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery "A Quiet Place", Belmont.
"Scooter" was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Doris Carter, Carolyn Coleman; four brothers, Sherman Jones, Dewey Jones, Damer Jones, Junior Coleman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Robin Johnson House, c/o Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054 or Catawba Heights Baptist Church, 311 Belmont-Mt. Holly Road, Belmont,
North Carolina 28012.
