GASTONIA- Odell William Wilcox, Sr. age 90 of Lewis Rd. went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House. He was born June 25, 1929 in Ashe County to the late Claude and Maggie Phillips Wilcox. Odell was a member of Bethlehem Church in Gastonia. He retired after 35 years from Carolina Freight. He was very talented in archery in which he won many awards and trophies. Odell also enjoyed hunting and was a ham radio operator for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Lackey Wilcox; children, Jennie Sigmon, Larry Williamson, and Odell Wilcox, Jr.; and siblings, Minnie, Clifford, Hattie, Winnie, Ruby, Benny, Cora, Ellie, and Blanche.
Survivors include his children, Guy Williamson, Pat Nash, and Rita Edwards and husband, Scott; sisters, Geneva Ashley and Rose Hallman; grandchildren, Malia, Kevin, Robb, Chelly. Jeff, Jennifer, Tammi, Lynn, Mechelle, Chad, Jason, Josh, and Jamie; and 23 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM at North Brook Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Wise, Rev. Jerry Lail, and Rev. Steve Black officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:00 to 11:45 PM prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, 258 E. Garrison Blvd. Gastonia, NC 28052.
