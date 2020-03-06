|
|
BESSEMER CITY- Odess Sanford Killian, aka "Smiley", age 89, passed away peacefully at Alexandria Place Thursday March 5, 2020. Odess was born November 3, 1930 to the late Norman and Ida Slaton Killian. He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church. Odess worked for Firestone as a painter and retired after 37 years of service. Odess worked extremely hard his entire life to make sure he took great care of his family and took great pride in sharing his talent of painting with many patrons through the years. He also loved growing and working in his garden and watching NASCAR.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth Ann Kiser Killian.
Those left to cherish his memories are his children, Sue Halk (David), Diane Jones (Terry); Tina Cammack (Dan), Mark Bridges (Becky), Scott Bridges (Paula), and Amanda Cartwright (Tom).
In addition to his children he also leaves behind his greatest treasures, grandchildren, Stephanie, Dawn, Boomer, Danielle, Alex, Tucker, Raegan, Shanna, Aleta, Ben, Breann, Stephanie, and Trey; great grandchildren Lauren, Lindsey, Baylee, Nolan, Hudson, Leland and Zachary.
A memorial service to celebrate Odess's life, will be held on Saturday at 12:00 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 509 Long Shoals Road, Lincolnton NC with Pastor Steven P. King and Reverend Scott Rudisill officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00 – 11:45 at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of Lincoln County and Alexandria Place for their loving and compassionate care. In addition, we would like to thank beloved neighbors Pete and Sissy Watson for all the love and support shown throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Bethel Lutheran Church, Memorial Fund, 509 Long Shoals Rd, Lincolnton, NC 28092 or Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020