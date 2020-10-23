GASTONIA - Ola Sue Finley Criswell, 84, of Gastonia, NC, passed away at home on October 21, 2020.
She was born in Dyer County, Tennessee on July 6, 1936 to the late George Edward Finley and Ruby Dotson Finley.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Belmont, NC.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Criswell; daughter-in-law, Samantha Criswell; and brother, Bill Finley.
Mrs. Criswell is survived by daughter, Cindy Criswell; her sons, David Criswell and wife Sandy, Doug Criswell, and Steve Criswell; sister, Peggy Thompson; grandchildren, Amy Cook and husband Patrick, Dr. Adam Criswell and wife, Sally, Lauren Roberts and husband Tyler, Matt Criswell, Alex Criswell, and Magda Criswell; and great-grandchildren, Austin, Cameron, Brady, Drew, Jesse, and Finley.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 4:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Belmont, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to East Gaston High School, East Gaston Athletics, 1744 Lane Road, Mount Holly, NC 28120.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC.
