Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
DALLAS - Oleta Jane Smith, 75, passed away at home on February 17, 2019.

A native of Belmont, she was daughter of the late Raymond and Gladys Yount Glover.

A service to celebrate her life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont Bumgardner Chapel.

Interment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Roy Smith; children, Todd, Sharon, Fonda and Tammy; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Smith family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019
