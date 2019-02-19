|
DALLAS - Oleta Jane Smith, 75, passed away at home on February 17, 2019.
A native of Belmont, she was daughter of the late Raymond and Gladys Yount Glover.
A service to celebrate her life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont Bumgardner Chapel.
Interment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Roy Smith; children, Todd, Sharon, Fonda and Tammy; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Smith family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019