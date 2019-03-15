|
GASTONIA - Olivia Tichenor Morgan Dixon, 82, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center with her loving family by her side.
Olivia was born in Salisbury and was the daughter of the late Charles and Virginia Hawkins Tichenor.
Mrs. Dixon was a graduate of Boyden High School, Salisbury and attended Catawba College and Parson's School of Design. She was an Interior Designer in the area for many years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she was very active and organized many blood drives. She was a member of ASID, Gastonia Debutante Club and a former member of the Gaston Country Club.
She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She and her laugh will truly be missed by so many.
Mrs. Dixon leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 2 years, Thomas A. "Red" Dixon; loving children, Elizabeth Morgan Medina and husband Ivan of Charlotte; Bill Morgan and wife Karah of Bessemer City; adored grandchildren, Zach Medina, Chloe Medina, Cohen Morgan and Claire Morgan.
Mrs. Dixon was preceded in death by her parents; and first husband, Raymond Morgan.
The family wants to give a special thanks to Cathy Rosenbalm for your love and support and to the Staff of CaroMont Regional Medical Center for the loving care given to my wife and our mother.
The family will receive family and friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Chapel of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with Reverend John H. Stanley officiating.
Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1621 East Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, North Carolina 28054 and/or Gaston Hospice c/o Robin Johnson House, Post Office Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Morgan/Dixon family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019