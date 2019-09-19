|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Olivia Nash Mayhew, 78, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Testa Family Hospice House, Kings Mountain. She was born on April 26, 1941 in Cabarrus County to the late Samuel Abbott Nash, Sr. and Ruby Lee Wesson Nash.
Olivia was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years Andrew Eugene Mayhew; brother Samuel Abbott Nash, Jr.
Olivia was raised in Bessemer City and graduate from Bessemer City High School in 1959, Gardner Webb College from 1960-1961, Evans Business School in 1961 and Cleveland Community College for her CNA degree. Olivia married A. E. Mayhew in 1966. Her years of employment was with JP Stevens, Fredrickson Motor Express., Carolina Freight and retired from Dr. E. B. Thombs. Olivia was an active member of First Baptist Church until her illness. She served as a Sunday School Superintendent and she was active with the WMU and numerous other committees. Olivia was a member of the Kings Mountain Eastern Star Chapter 123 OES for 47 years, Mother Advisor for Kings Mountain Assembly #50 Order of Rainbow Girls, Daughters of the Nile for 21 Years, Judea #13 White Shrine of Jerusalem for 28 years, Latonia Temple #154, Phriends Club and the Open Gate Garden Club of Kings Mountain.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter Andrea Elizabeth Mayhew and fiancé Zachary Mathis of Winston Salem; son Samuel Andrew Mayhew of Kings Mountain; daughter-in-law Nikki Wallace Mayhew of Kings Mountain; grandson Aiden Levi Mayhew; granddaughters Brooklynn Forrester of Kings Mountain, Destinee Forrester of Kings Mountain. Special CNA's Joanne Mintz Mack and Pamela Boone.
Her family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Friday, September 20, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home, Bessemer City.
Olivia's Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Bessemer City with Rev. Olin Byrum, III officiating.
Interment will follow at Westview Gardens Cemetery, Bessemer City.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 397, Bessemer City, North Carolina 28016.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019