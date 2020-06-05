Ollie Gene Crotts
Feb. 14, 1954-May 20, 2020
LOWELL, NC- Born in Gaston County, NC,.
He is the son of the late Paul A. Crotts and Mary W. Crotts.
He worked for Pharr Yarns Crescent Plant for many years. He was an avid golfer and loved old western movies.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, James Crotts, and two sisters, Frankie Helms and Paula Martin as well as one granddaughter, Elizabeth Bond, one niece Dora F. Crotts.
Left to cherish his memory include the love of his life, Nicole Stevens, 4 daughters, Michelle Bond and husband Jackson Elizabeth Deal, Angel Stevens and spouse Darian and Brittany Stevens and spouse Charlie, one Son Paul W. Crotts, two Brothers Wayne "John" Crotts, and Charlie T. Crotts and wife Susan. 7 grandchildren
Would like to thank Hospice of Gaston County and Dr.Eddile.



Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 5, 2020.
