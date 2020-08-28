MOUNT HOLLY - Omri Blake Bynum, 23, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Atrium Health Main in Charlotte with his family by his side.
He was born October 26, 1996 in Gastonia, the son of Kevin Douglas and Tasha Abee Bynum.
Omri graduated East Gaston high school and took college classes until he decided to serve his country in the US Army. He was a good-hearted young man with an outgoing personality and a great sense of humor. He was musically talented, and as his dad said, "he was an angel."
In addition to his parents Kevin and Tasha of Mount Holly, Omri is survived by his sister, Brooke Weaver Bynum of Fort Mill, SC; paternal grandmother Judy Gilchrist of Mount Holly; grandfathers, William Douglas Bynum of Gastonia, Tony Abee, Sr. of Gastonia; grandparents Deanie and Rob Rudisill of Mount Holly, uncles and aunts, Nelson and Lythia Bynum of Stanley and their children Jessi and Shann; Tony and Sarah Abee of Cramerton and their children Rhett and Tessa; Benjamin and Ashley Rudisill and their family; and other extended family and many friends.
A service to celebrate Omri's life will be held privately for the family with Pastor Steven Wright officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the family of Mr. Bynum.