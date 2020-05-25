Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Onetta (Williams) Shives


1934 - 2020
Onetta (Williams) Shives Obituary
GASTONIA, NC- Onetta Williams Shives, 86, of Gastonia passed away May 22, 2020 at Brian Center Nursing Home. She was born January 12, 1934 in Gaston County, the daughter of the late Hubert Leroy Williams and Pauline Bryant Williams.
Onetta was a charter member of New Hope Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and faithfully served for over 60 years. She was a skillful seamstress and a talented cook who enjoyed gardening and crocheting when not busy making a home for her husband of over 60 years, Marvin Shives, and her four children.
Onetta's survivors include her sons, Lee Shives and Scott Shives of Gastonia, NC, Paul Shives of Alexander County, NC; and daughter, Catherine Shives Wetherill of Woodruff, SC; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Onetta was predeceased by her husband, Marvin Earl Shives.
The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm at McLean Funeral Directors on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday May 26, 2020, at McLean Funeral Directors Founders Chapel with Dr. Ned A. Buckner officiating. Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tri-County Animal Rescue, PO Box 483, Alexis, NC 28006.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Shives family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 25, 2020
