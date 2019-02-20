|
ALEXIS - Opal Brotherton Burgin, 85, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born in Lincoln County, daughter of the late Marvin and Hattie Mae Howard Brotherton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Coy J. Burgin, five brothers, two sisters, and three great grandchildren. Opal was the valedictorian of her class at Rocks Springs High School, worked as an insurance agent for 31 years, served as a 4H Leader, was a Member of Webb's United Methodist Church in Denver, and also was a faithful servant to Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Alexis for over 60 years. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Michael Burgin (Robbie), Jerry Burgin (Pam), Rebecca Huddle, and Barbara Kennedy; ten grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; as well as her brother Vernon Brotherton.
A service to celebrate her life will be held 3 pm Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2151 Mt. Zion Church Road, Alexis.
The family will greet guests for two hours prior to the service beginning at 1:00 pm.
Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church Stacy Hovis Hall Fund.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Opal's caregivers Mollie, Tamero, Michelle, Denise, Molly, and Summer for your excellent care given to her throughout the years.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019