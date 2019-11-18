|
BELMONT, NC- Ora Lee Lovingood Johnson, 87, of Belmont passed away November 16, 2019. She was born June 8, 1932 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late William Marvin Lovingood and Edith Wiggins Lovingood .
Ora Lee was a homemaker. She was a born again Christian and was a member of Centerview Baptist Church where she was a prayer warrior, served in the children's church, and was active in the card ministry.
Survivors of Ora Lee include her son, Keith Johnson (Debbie); son-in-law, Christopher G. Adams; grandchildren, Billy Andrews (Heidi), Tammy A. Sawyer (Stephen), Rosalee Capozzi (James), Christopher Johnson (Chelsea), Charlotte Adams, and Christopher Adams, II; and great-grandchildren, Bailey Sawyer, Ethan Cook, Jacob Cook, Kendall Cook, Caroline Capozzi, and Noah Farris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, L. M. Johnson; son, Rodney Dean Johnson; daughters, Carol J. Adams and Martha J. Andrews (Jimmy); brothers, Marvin, Albert and William Lovingood; and sisters, Ola Mae Wylie and Rachel E. Lovingood.
The family will receive friends at Centerview Baptist Church from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
A funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Pastor Robbie Moore and Reverend David Cobb officiating. Committal will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Centerview Baptist Church, 2300 Acme Road, Belmont, NC 28012.
