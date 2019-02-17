|
Oren Eugene "Gene" Hawkins, 73 passed away after a brief illness on February 14, 2019. Gene was born March 22, 1945 in Huntsville, AR. Gene proudly served his country in the United States Navy. During his years in the Navy he was an Aircraft Mechanic. He later worked as a Mechanic for Freightliner and retired after 28 years. He was a "jack of all trades" and loved working with his hands. He enjoyed working on cars and loved teaching his grandchildren the trades he could pass on to them. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and friend and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memories are his five children, Ronald Hawkins and wife, Shealene Boolman of TX, Larry Hawkins and wife, Vanessa of AR, John Hawkins of Gastonia, Angela Hoffman and husband, Richard of Gastonia and Elizabeth Burch of Gastonia; sister, Glenna Bowman; eleven grandchildren.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Karen Hawkins.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Carothers Funeral Home in Stanley. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Mount Holly. Pastor Marie Dunn will preside.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Monday, February 18, 2019 at Carothers Funeral Home in Stanley.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Faith and Praise Assembly, 1413 Spencer Mountain Road, Ranlo, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019