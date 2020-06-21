Oscar "Bull" Griffin, 77, of Gastonia, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born November 24, 1942, in Gaston County, son of the late Oscar Griffin Sr. and Lucille Hill Griffin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Pendleton Griffin and granddaughter, Andrea Black.
Left to cherish his memories are his sons, Charles Griffin and wife, Jenny; Dan Griffin, Steve Griffin, Jack Griffin; sister, Geraldine Hamby; sister in law, Joyce Griffin; grandchildren, Corey Griffin, Emily Griffin, Tyler Griffin, Ashley Griffin, John Griffin, Lauren Griffin; great grandchildren, Heath Griffin, Ivy Gunter, Gavin Gunter, and Ginger Locklear.
All services are private.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.