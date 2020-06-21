Oscar "Bull" Griffin
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Oscar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oscar "Bull" Griffin, 77, of Gastonia, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born November 24, 1942, in Gaston County, son of the late Oscar Griffin Sr. and Lucille Hill Griffin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Pendleton Griffin and granddaughter, Andrea Black.
Left to cherish his memories are his sons, Charles Griffin and wife, Jenny; Dan Griffin, Steve Griffin, Jack Griffin; sister, Geraldine Hamby; sister in law, Joyce Griffin; grandchildren, Corey Griffin, Emily Griffin, Tyler Griffin, Ashley Griffin, John Griffin, Lauren Griffin; great grandchildren, Heath Griffin, Ivy Gunter, Gavin Gunter, and Ginger Locklear.
All services are private.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved