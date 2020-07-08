1/1
Pam Callahan
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBY - Pamela Jo Callahan, age 57, passed away at her home on July 6, 2020. Pam was born in Cleveland County on April 26, 1963 to the late Floyd Eugene and Mary Ann Parris Walker. Pam was an active member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church where she was a choir member, youth counselor, Sunday School teacher, mission team member and various other committees that God led her to do. She was a teacher for Cleveland County schools and Cherokee County schools. Pam was a devoted wife and mother, and had a love for helping children. She loved doing yoga, zumba, piano and had a love for photography.

Pam is survived by her husband of 35 years, Robert Callahan; two sons, Jonathan Callahan and girlfriend Jillian Packard of New York and Joseph Callahan and wife Lisa of Colorado; a daughter, Hannah Callahan of Chapel Hill; a brother, Tim Walker of Fort Mill SC; two sisters, Cindy Walker of Falls Church, Virginia and Julia Hughes and husband Barry of Lattimore; a grandpuppy, "Baptiste", and numerous loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. The service will be live streamed on the church's facebook page.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks will be required.

Memorials can be made to: Poplar Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 1106 Poplar Springs Church Road, Shelby NC 28152 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.

Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Poplar Springs Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
July 7, 2020
Pam made such an amazing impact on so many lives. To know her was to love her. Jason and I are continuing to pray for you all. We love you.
Jason& Jennifer Bedford
Friend
July 7, 2020
You will be missed, you were such a Beautiful Lady.
Eddie and Kathy McSwain
Family
July 7, 2020
Pam was a very beautiful, sweet lady and will be greatly missed. She came to Pleasant Ridge Baptist Womens meeting and shared about her Mission Trips and her love of the Lord. She always had a smile on her face. I was proud to call her friend. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers at this time of sorrow.
Cynthia W. Jones
Friend
July 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
debbie horne
Friend
July 7, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss but I am thankful to have known such a thoughtful and caring person as Pam. She made this old world a sweeter place for everyone she encountered. My prayers are with you in the days and weeks to come.
Lori Allison
Coworker
July 7, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 7, 2020
Thank you for all the little life lessons you gave me throughout the years. Im so glad I got to meet such a beautiful soul. We will all miss you. Rest In Peace, Te Amo
Kayla Heddins
Student
July 7, 2020
Im gonna miss you mrs Callahan you were the sweetest brightest teacher at gaffney high school and Im also gonna miss your encouraging words rest in paradise mrs.callahan
Laila Haney
Student
July 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. God bless you sweet Pam. ❤
Amy Spencer
Coworker
July 6, 2020
Carlos Figueroa
Student
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved