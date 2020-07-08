SHELBY - Pamela Jo Callahan, age 57, passed away at her home on July 6, 2020. Pam was born in Cleveland County on April 26, 1963 to the late Floyd Eugene and Mary Ann Parris Walker. Pam was an active member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church where she was a choir member, youth counselor, Sunday School teacher, mission team member and various other committees that God led her to do. She was a teacher for Cleveland County schools and Cherokee County schools. Pam was a devoted wife and mother, and had a love for helping children. She loved doing yoga, zumba, piano and had a love for photography.
Pam is survived by her husband of 35 years, Robert Callahan; two sons, Jonathan Callahan and girlfriend Jillian Packard of New York and Joseph Callahan and wife Lisa of Colorado; a daughter, Hannah Callahan of Chapel Hill; a brother, Tim Walker of Fort Mill SC; two sisters, Cindy Walker of Falls Church, Virginia and Julia Hughes and husband Barry of Lattimore; a grandpuppy, "Baptiste", and numerous loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. The service will be live streamed on the church's facebook page.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks will be required.
Memorials can be made to: Poplar Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 1106 Poplar Springs Church Road, Shelby NC 28152 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com