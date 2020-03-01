|
1974 - 2020
GASTONIA – Pamela Gail Cochrane Brooks - 45, passed away on February 21, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Gaston County on February 24, 1974 to Elizabeth Bryson Glover and Fred Cochrane.
Pamela worked at Department of Social Services with 23 years of dedicated service. She loved the sunshine and being by the pool; most of all watching her son grow up. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Left to cherish her memories includes her son, Drew Brooks; her mother, Elizabeth B. Glover; her father, Fred Cochrane; her significant other, Ben Roberts and his son, Jordyn Green; cousins that were like her brothers, John, Scottie and Shaun Bryson; her special friend, Carla Hayes; and many other wonderful cousins.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 27th prior to the service at the church.
Celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday at Restoring Hope Foursquare Church, 1026 Dallas Stanley Highway, Dallas, NC 28034 with Pastor Cameron Bryson officiating.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Leonard, Marcus Barker, Branon Hill, Trace Anthony, John Bryson, Scotty Bryson, Shaun Bryson and Chan Thompson.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020