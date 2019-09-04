|
GASTONIA - Pamela Jean Burnett, 57, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.
She was born in Gaston County daughter of Bessie Mae Sigmon Burnett and the late Warren Spencer Burnett.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a son Brian Lee Forster.
Along with her mother, those left to cherish her memory include her children Wendy Lynn Rucker, Cindy Lynn Lewis, and Scottie Wayne Burnett; siblings, Lisa Anne Prine and Michael Wayne Burnett; grandchildren Austin Shane Lewis, Frank Steven Polson, Melisaa Hope Polson, and Warren Lee Lewis; one God grandchild Zackary Prine; as well as one great granddaughter Madlyn Faith Polson.
The family will greet guests at a visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
A service to celebrate her life will be held Thursday, September 5 at 2:00 p.m. also at the funeral home.
Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.
