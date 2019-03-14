|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Pamela Ann Garrett, 61, of Northwoods Drive, died on Tuesday, March
12, 2019.
Her funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Cornerstone Family
Worship with Pastor Kevin McClure officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Warlick
Funeral Home.
Pamela was born October 22, 1957, in Gaston County, to Patricia Buchanan Hopkins and the late
James Preston Garrett, Jr. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by a brother,
Jeff Garrett. She worked as an accountant for Mann and Hummel.
She is survived by a son, Justin Tyler Garrett of Kings Mountain; her mother, Patricia Buchanan
Hopkins of Mt. Holly; step-father, Clifford Hopkins, Jr. of Mt. Holly; a brother, Todd Garrett of
Dallas; two sisters, Angie Ankrom (Mark), and Christy Lineberger (Joel), all of Mt. Holly; grandson, Kyler Wilson of Iron Station; and a very loving, extended family.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Garrett family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019