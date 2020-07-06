Pamela Renay Pennington Cloninger, 69, of Dallas, NC passed away June 22, 2020 at the Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas, NC.

A native of Gaston County, NC, she was born November 21, 1950 to the late James "Pete" Marvin and Connie Sue Briggs Pennington.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Fred "Little Fred" Cloninger, Jr. and her brother, Randy Pennington.

Pamela is survived by her husband, Fred Cloninger; son, Eddie Cloninger and wife, Angel; sister, Debbie Doncheff and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Amber Cloninger, Heather Cloninger, and Koale Cloninger; and great-grandchildren, Izach, Shane, Schyler, Sydnee, Thomas, and Phoenix.

A memorial service, officiated by Rev. Richard Gaddis, will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Gaston Baptist Church, 516 S. Gaston St., Dallas, NC, at 4:00 pm. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia, NC.

