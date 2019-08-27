|
BESSEMER CITY - Pamela Renee Phillips Weaver, 55, of Bessemer City, went home to be with the Lord August 25, 2019, at her home.
Pam was born in Prince George County, Fort Lee, Virginia, on May 24, 1964. Pam's family moved to North Carolina in 1970. She graduated from Bessemer City High School in 1982. She was the owner and operator of TAS Inc. of Gastonia, prior to that she worked for Gaston County as a 911 emergency operator.
Pam was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. Anyone who knew Pam, also knew about her precious grandchildren who were her world.
She had a smile that would light up any room. She had a passion for music and enjoyed singing.
She will be forever missed by everyone who knew her.
A funeral service will be held 6:00 pm Thursday, August 29, 2019, at New Life Baptists Church, 614 South 11th St. Bessemer City, officiated by Pastor Tommy Battles.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
A private family graveside service will be held.
Pam is survived by her loving father, Jerry Stanley Phillips; her loving son, Matthew Stephen Weaver and wife Shannon; precious grandchildren, Amelia Marie and Rory Matthew Weaver; brother, Patrick Fehrs and wife Allison; nieces, Cassie and Ashley Fehrs; special friend, Marvin McFee; numerous other special friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Ann Phillips; maternal grandparents, Horace and Onee Mae Splawn; paternal grandparents Roy and Neva Phillips.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019