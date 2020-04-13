Home

Pamela Weaver


1962 - 2020
Pamela Weaver Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN- Pamela "Penny" Ann Weaver, 58, passed away on April 11, 2020. She was born in Gaston County on April 3, 1962, the daughter of the late Teddy Delano Weaver, Sr. and Mildred McVickers Weaver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tonya Ann Jones. Penny enjoyed the beach, loved her grandchildren, and was always active around the home whether cooking or doing yard work.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Lyndon Helton; son, Charles Caldwell, Jr. and partner, Rachel Albea; sister, Teresa "Terrie" Buckley; sisters and brothers-in-law, Debbie and Johnny Noah, Patricia and John Revels; brother and sister-in-law, Teddy "Chuck" Weaver, Jr. and Tina; grandchildren, Triston, Matthew, Sabian, and Isabel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The , https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 13, 2020
