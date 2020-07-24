Pansy Welch Jones, 75, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas.
She was born on June 18, 1945 in Gastonia, North Carolina. She graduated from Ashley High School. She served in the United States Army stationed at Ft. Sam Houston in Texas. Pansy was an avid golfer who enjoyed the ladies tournaments.
She traveled the United States several times and especially enjoyed those Vegas gambling trips. She loved having her family together at the pool and most recently enjoyed a beach vacation with her sister, she adored both of her sisters. She can now rest in peace with her loving husband of 57 years who preceded her 2 months prior as they were meant to be together.
Those left to cherish her memories are her two sons and daughters in law: Marty and Debbie Jones of Belmont, North Carolina, Michael and Kelly Jones of Clover, South Carolina; two step-sons and daughter in law: Tony and Vivian Jones of St. Augustine, Florida, Shane Jones of Gastonia, North Carolina; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Sandra and Joe Sides of Gastonia, North Carolina, Judy and Jose Rodriguez of Lake Wylie, South Carolina; one granddaughter and her husband: Summer and Jeremy Bumgardner of Gastonia, North Carolina; three great-grandchildren; Lily Bumgardner, Josh Bumgardner and Maddox Pearson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Pansy was the daughter of the late Homer Welch and Susie Lemons Welch.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Hugh" Jones, as well as her nephew, Rusty Stewart.
A Private Life Well Celebrated Graveside Ceremony for the family will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the Masonic Garden at Gaston Memorial Park, conducted by her nephew, the Reverend Scottie Stewart.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Robin Johnson House, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.
Online condolences and fond memories may be made on Pansy's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Pansy and her family are in the loving care of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park.