February 21, 1947 - September 1, 2020
GASTONIA - Patricia Victoria Price Dockery, 73, passed away on September 1, 2020, at Caromont Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Gaston County, NC, to the late Doyle Marvin and Rosie Williamson Price. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sarah and Wesley Price, and her brother, Doyle Marshall Price.
She attended Shield of Faith Church in Rock Hill, SC. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She always cared more for others than herself.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Jerry Dockery; sons, Jerry Scott Dockery (Lisa) and Matthew Bryan Dockery (Leslee;) daughters, Kim Hodge (Chuck) and Lynn Gillespie (Henry;) 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and her sister, Edrie Jackson.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Belmont Foursquare Church in Belmont,
NC, with Pastors, Kevin Ford and Larry Soles, officiating.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., prior to the service.
Interment will be at Armstrong Cemetery, Gastonia. Pallbearers will be J.D. Gillespie, Adam Hodge, Matthew Hodge, Josh Gillespie, Landon Dockery and Spencer Stowe.
Memorials may be made to Shield of Faith Church, 2499 Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill, SC 29760 or to Belmont Foursquare Church, 8 Elizabeth Street, Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC, is serving the family.