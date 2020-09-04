1/1
Pat Dockery
1947 - 2020
February 21, 1947 - September 1, 2020

GASTONIA - Patricia Victoria Price Dockery, 73, passed away on September 1, 2020, at Caromont Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Gaston County, NC, to the late Doyle Marvin and Rosie Williamson Price. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sarah and Wesley Price, and her brother, Doyle Marshall Price.

She attended Shield of Faith Church in Rock Hill, SC. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She always cared more for others than herself.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Jerry Dockery; sons, Jerry Scott Dockery (Lisa) and Matthew Bryan Dockery (Leslee;) daughters, Kim Hodge (Chuck) and Lynn Gillespie (Henry;) 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and her sister, Edrie Jackson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Belmont Foursquare Church in Belmont,
NC, with Pastors, Kevin Ford and Larry Soles, officiating.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., prior to the service.

Interment will be at Armstrong Cemetery, Gastonia. Pallbearers will be J.D. Gillespie, Adam Hodge, Matthew Hodge, Josh Gillespie, Landon Dockery and Spencer Stowe.

Memorials may be made to Shield of Faith Church, 2499 Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill, SC 29760 or to Belmont Foursquare Church, 8 Elizabeth Street, Belmont, NC 28012.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC, is serving the family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
September 3, 2020
Ms Pat I've been thinking of you all morning. You've always been so sweet to me & my family. I never was confused on how you stood for Christ. We will miss you but will see you again in glory land. Love you and Jerry❤
Billy Johnson
Friend
September 3, 2020
Pat was a wonderful part of our church family. We didn't get to see her as much as we wanted, but she was so fun to be with. Loved to see her driving up in one of the classic cars. She had a deep love and faith in God, and would share about the goodness of God whenever she had a chance. She was little, but mighty. She will be deeply missed.
Deb Miller
Friend
September 3, 2020
I grew up across from Pat and Jerry. They were the sweetest people growing up. Pat was a very hard worker. When the roofs had to go on she was right with everyone else helping. She will be missed dearly. Praying for you Jerry and the rest of the family.




Vic Hart
Victor Hart
Family Friend
September 3, 2020
see you on the other side my friend....
wynona d shetti shetti
Friend
September 2, 2020
September 2, 2020
Prayers for the family and Jerry. Pat was always very nice to me and such an honest person. Sorry for your loss.
Billy Stiles
Friend
September 2, 2020
kim, so sorry for your loss it has been a hard year for all of us, our prayers are with you and the family at this time. so so many love you prayers pat
patricia bingham
Acquaintance
September 2, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. May your sweet memories bring you comfort in the coming days.
Cheryl Calebro
Friend
