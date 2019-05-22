|
GASTONIA - Patricia Simpson Ammons, 86, passed away at Lincolnton Rehabilitation Center on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was born on May 5, 1933 in Craven County to the late Gerald Alfred Simpson and Bethania Bateman Simpson. Patricia was a member of The Salvation Army Church in Gastonia. She was formerly employed with Homelite in Gastonia. Mrs. Ammons loved to take care of her family and loved to sew. Out of her 3 daughters, came 10 ordained Salvation Army officers and 27 Salvationist members. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Major Casey Cunningham and husband Major Dalton, Sandra McDougel and husband Randy, Major Nettie Morton and husband Major Mike; sister, Major Audrey Mills; sister-in-law, Maryvene Goebel; 5 grandchildren and their spouses; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Josh Ammons; and sisters, Dee, Rosa, Lola, Billie and Annie.
A memorial service will be held 4 pm Friday, May 24, 2019 at The Salvation Army, 1506 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28054, officiated by Major Ray Morton and Captain Jonathan Raymer.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army – Gastonia Administration – 107 S. Broad Street, Gastonia, NC 28052 – www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/gastonia
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 22, 2019