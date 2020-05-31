Belmont- Patricia Ann Hutchinson died peacefully at the age of 86 on May 27th, 2020 in Gastonia, NC.Born in Gastonia on December 9, 1933, Pat was an exceptionally loving lady who will be remembered for her bubbly personality, her kind heart, and her radiant smile. She thrived at her profession as a dental hygienist, doted lovingly on her family, and faithfully attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Mount Holly.Pat possessed a deep and strong faith, selflessly demonstrating it in the many ways that she helped others. Graced with an angelic voice, Pat was a decades-long stalwart of the choir at Good Shepherd Lutheran and a dedicated volunteer in her church, the community and her children's schools. She also worked to protect the land and water supply at Mountain Island Lake where she lived.She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Fred Knox Hutchinson; her children: Fredrick Joseph Hutchinson (Kim), Jane Rebecca Hutchinson-Barefoot (Bill) and Ann Elizabeth Hutchinson DeStaercke (Gildas); seven grandchildren: Elwin, Nora and June Hutchinson; Olivia Rae and Lily Barefoot; and Chloe and Gabin DeStaercke; sisters Josephine White and Mildred Dover; sister-in-law MaryJo Hutchinson and many nieces and nephews. She loved her family very much and will be missed by all. Given the current unprecedented times we live in, the family will have a private service and burial on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to:Cure Alzheimer's Fund34 Washington St., Suite 310Wellesley Hills, MA 02481Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Hutchinson family.