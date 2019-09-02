|
|
STANLEY- Patricia Anne Rhyne Harrill, 82, of Stanley, died at Atrium Health Charlotte, surrounded by loving family Saturday August 31, 2019. Pat was born in Lincoln County, NC and lived on the Duke Power Riverbend Village before moving with her family to Stanley. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jimmy Harrill, parents Robert Henry "Windy" and Ethel Martin Rhyne, two sisters, Delores Robinson and Gail Brotherton, and a son in law Michael Piet.
Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters Anne Harrill Piet of Rogersville, TN and Myra (Scott) Helton of the home. One grandson Alexander Lloyd Helton of the home who was the light of his Nan's life. Her sisters, Weeta Garner, Brenda Gantt and a brother Cotton Rhyne. Also left to cherish her memory are numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She had many special friends that loved her dearly and loved spending time with her. She had many names, Sweetheart, Mom, Nan, Aunt Patsy, Ms. Patsy just to name a few. She loved living a simple life putting Jesus first. She was always on the rail pulling for the love of her life, Jimmy when showing horses. If Alexander was in an event you can bet she was there with a smile. She loved to give to others and entertain in her home. Her joy was when she had a house full of people that she could fuss over and cook for. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Pastor Mike Carr for the love and support given to our Precious Mother and Alexander's Nan. She was a member of Mount Holly First United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends Monday September 2 at Mount Holly First United Methodist Church from 6:00pm to 8:00pm with her service being officiated by Pastor Mike Carr and her nephew Pastor Mike Robinson held Tuesday at 3:00pm at the church with interment to follow at Hillcrest Gardens.
The family would also like to extend a very special thanks to the staff of the ICU, especially her nurse Emily, the 6 A staff and her nurses Rachael, Eliana and Sarah C and their nursing assistants, her doctors of Sanger Clinic and all who took such loving care of our precious mother/nan. They treated her as if they were hers and gave our family such great love and support.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the family.
www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com 704-827-5020
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019