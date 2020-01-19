Home

Patricia Bell Obituary
Patricia Bell, 91, of Charlotte, passed peacefully on January 16, 2020 at her daughter's home. Pat was born in Pekin, IL to Eunice Kumpf and Earl Beetler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Bell. She is survived by her daughters, Maatia Magdalena, Bridgett Bell Langson (Seth), Barbara Bell Hinson (Louis), Suzanne Bell Rankin (Daniel), and Michelle Ann Ewing (Todd), a granddaughter who was a daughter to her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in Charlotte, NC at 3 pm on Wednesday, January 22, with visitation at the church beginning at 2 pm. Burial to be at Sharon Memorial Park, following Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations for St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, attn. St. Vincent de Paul Society, or Catherine's House, Belmont, NC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
