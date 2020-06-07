Pat was my aunt. She was a wonderful person inside & out. So much I wanna say, but would take too long. She did so much for me & my sisters growing up. We spent a lot of time with her. She was an excellent cook, and was really good at spoiling us since she had boys, and no girls. Guess we were in her eyes her girls. Our heart is broken of her passing, and we will always remember her. AL, Joe & Jason Im very sorry and we love yall. Please call or text if yall need anything. Prayers



Christy Bailey

Christy

Family