Pat was my aunt. She was a wonderful person inside & out. So much I wanna say, but would take too long. She did so much for me & my sisters growing up. We spent a lot of time with her. She was an excellent cook, and was really good at spoiling us since she had boys, and no girls. Guess we were in her eyes her girls. Our heart is broken of her passing, and we will always remember her. AL, Joe & Jason Im very sorry and we love yall. Please call or text if yall need anything. Prayers
Christy Bailey
Patricia (Bailey) Blalock, 71, of Dallas passed away peacefully at the Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas on Friday June 5, 2020. Pat was big hearted. She was very proud of the twin boys. She loved to cook and bake. She was known for her Key Lime pies and her Italian Cream Cheese cake. She would often spoil her sons sending multiple pies home with them. Professionally, Pat was a social worker with social services and Gaston County Schools. After she retired she taught at Gaston College in the Adult High School program. She was universally loved by her families and students. Pat was a graduate of Appalachian State, Gaston College and Livingston College. She remained a true App loyalist until the end. She was willing to help anyone and she was known for delivering Thanksgiving baskets to needy families. She was recognized as Social Worker of the year for her devotion to her clients. She was focused on her family and attended all her sons' sporting events and she was often a team mom taking in all the kids on the team. She enjoyed going to the beach. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Patricia is the daughter of the late Alene (Payne) and Walter Bailey, Sr.
Surviving Pat is her husband and caretaker of over 43 years – Allen Blalock and sons Jason Blalock and fiancée Sydney and Joe Blalock and wife Dawn.
A celebration of Pat's life will be held at 11:00 am on Monday June 8, 2020 at Carothers Chapel, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia. Burial will follow in the Garden of Honor at Gaston Memorial Park. Pastor Roger Overton will offer words of encouragement and hope as family and friends gather to remember Pat.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 7, 2020.