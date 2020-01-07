|
MT. HOLLY - Patricia "Pat" Morgan Brooks, 77, passed away January 4, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on March 31, 1942 to the late David and Margaret Costner Morgan.
She is also preceded in death by her husband of 13 years, Jimmy R. Brooks and her brother, Dennis L. Morgan.
Pat enjoyed spending her spare time solving word puzzles, bible studies, and cooking for her family. She also enjoyed visiting the beach and the mountains. But most of all, she loved her grandchildren and her pet dog, Roscoe.
Survivors include her children, Troy Smith Jr. (Tina Clawson), Sonya Childers, David Todd Smith and wife Angel, and Hope Pressley; sisters, Kay Barton, Marilyn Morgan, and Pamela Free; brother, Gerald L. Morgan and wife, Vickie; 9 Grandchildren, Tabitha McMahon, Crystal Crosby, Tara Hoffman, Courtney Morgan, Jordon Smith, Austin Smith, Dylan Smith, Jesse Allmon, and Kathy Clawson; 10 great grandchildren; special friends, Lisa Raye and Kenny Locklear; and her neighbor whom was also her best friend, Jackie Mullis.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her granddaughter, Courtney Morgan for caring for Pat during her illness.
Services will be held privately by the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020