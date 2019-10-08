|
GASTONIA - Patricia Ann Costner "Patsy", 78, of Gastonia, NC died October 5, 2019.
Born December 23, 1940 in Mt. Holly NC, she was the daughter of the late Roy Adams and Isadora Barnett Adams.
Patsy was predeceased by two brothers Paul Adams and RL Adams as well as brother-in-law, Bill Costner.
Patsy leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Ervin, her two sons, Eric of Gastonia, NC, Keith and wife Kim of Mt. Holly NC, and her granddaughter Kelli who was the light of her grandmother's eye, sisters, Barbara Freeman of Charlotte, NC, Janice Hansil and husband Paul of Peachtree Corners, Ga, Wanda Adams and Ross Wallace of Cramerton, NC, Karen Dennis of Lowell, NC and brothers Jerry Adams and wife Bonita of Stanley, NC and Phil Adams and wife Wendy of Georgetown, SC, brother-in-law, Don Costner and wife Jan of Dallas, NC and sister-in-law, Frances Costner of Gastonia, NC. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
Patsy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She worked in the Gaston County school system in nutrition for 21 years at Holbrook Middle School. She was always smiling and loved God, her family, shopping, decorating, cooking and Hallmark movies.
She was a member of Spencer Mountain Baptist Church Gastonia, NC.
The celebration of Patsy's life will be October 10th, 2019 at First United Methodist Church Mt. Holly, NC. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM and the service from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM with burial to follow.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Costner family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019