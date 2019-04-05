|
Patricia Lucille Courteau, 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. She was born September 16, 1948 in Mecklenburg County, daughter of the late Everette White and Thelma House.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John H. White.
She was a member of In Christ Ministries.
Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of 53 years, Robert Courteau; two sons: Evertte Courteau (Eddie), Bobby Courteau and wife Angie; daughter: Jackie Courteau of the home; siblings: James White, Peggy Wood, Susie Boyles, Crystal Coggins and Michael White; three grandchildren: Austin, Elara and Nina.
Patricia was a very giving and loving lady. She gave all and asked for nothing until the end. She fostered over 300 foster kids in emergency care, mainly in New York. She sacrificed much in her life for those she loved. She was very talented and had a deep passion for gardening and canning.
Pat as we all know her, will always be with us in our hearts and the memories we all share. Enjoy those streets of Gold our dear wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend until we meet again.
A special thank you to Gaston Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice at P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Chapel of Carothers
Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive with Pastor Patsy Jenkins and Pastor Bill Wilson delivering words of comfort and hope to Pat's family and friends.
Graveside and interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
The family will receive guests from 12:00 PM ~ 2:00 PM prior to the service.
