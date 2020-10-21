1/1
Patricia Daniels
1948 - 2020
GASTONIA - Patricia Gail McNichols Daniels, 72, passed away at CaroMont Regional Medical Center on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born August 4, 1948 in Gaston County to the late Permley Wilson and Bertha KuyKendall McNichols.

She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas Gaston Daniels.

Left to cherish her memories is her daughter Tisha Reed, and grandchildren Ashleigh Reed, Brandon Reed, and Blake Abernathy.

She will lie in state from 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Sisk Butler Funeral Home on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Patricia's memorial service will be held 6:00 PM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Sisk Butler Funeral Home with Tisha Reed officiating.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Lying in State
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
OCT
23
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
