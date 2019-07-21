|
|
GASTONIA, NC- Patricia "Pat" Styers Garrison, 87, died July 20, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
A native of Gastonia, she was daughter of the late Joseph Dean and Juanita Perkins Styers.
Pat was a homemaker, she loved the Lord and her family, and was a member of Parkwood Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons and daughters in law, Michael and Julie Garrison, Frank and Cindy Garrison, Bruce and Kathy Garrison; daughter and son in law, Ann and Daniel Ramsey; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; sister and brother in law, Shirley and Bob Coleman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Stephen Garrison; brother, Joseph Dean Styers, Jr.; sister, Zoe Styers Bell.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00am Tuesday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia Founders Chapel with pastor Mike Rice officiating. Her family will receive friends following the service at the church. A private family burial will be held at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkwood Baptist Church, 1729 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.
